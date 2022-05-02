New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the national capital on Monday settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies for the day with the possibility of dust and thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Heatwave to Continue in Parts of Haryana, Punjab; IMD Predicts Rainfall in Northeast.

The maximum temperature is expected to touch 39 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 61 per cent.

Also Read | Oppo Reno8 To Reportedly Debut in India by the End of June 2022.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 40.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

Heatwave conditions are expected to continue over Delhi and adjacent regions for the next three days, whereas dust storm or thunderstorms are expected in isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi between May 2 and May 4, an IMD bulletin said.

The national capital has experienced three prolonged heatwaves this month in the absence of periodic light rainfall and thundershowers.PTI AMP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)