New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Vistara on Wednesday said it has derostered an employee from duties for his alleged involvement in an incident of violence and abuse, amid an uproar over a pilot and her husband being beaten up for allegedly abusing a minor domestic help in the national capital.

Without specifically mentioning about the incident, a Vistara spokesperson said, "An incidence of violence and abuse has been brought to our notice, allegedly involving a Vistara employee."

Also Read | Manipur Horror: Two Kuki-Zo Tribal Women Paraded Naked by Mob, Gang-Raped in Paddy Fields in Kangpokpi; Incident Draws Strong Condemnation.

"We will extend complete support to law and enforcement agencies, and, in the meanwhile, we have derostered the employee from his duties," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Earlier, IndiGo derostered the pilot in connection with the incident.

Also Read | How Will the End of the Ukraine Grain Deal Hurt Africa?.

A pilot and her husband were beaten up by a mob in southwest Delhi's Dwarka for allegedly thrashing a 10-year-old girl working as a domestic help at their house, police said on Wednesday.

Police said they have arrested the couple for allegedly assaulting the minor and that action would also be taken against those who manhandled the couple as they have also received a complaint against attackers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)