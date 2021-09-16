New Delhi, Sept 16 (PTI) A delegation of Khap Panchayat of Palam led by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta met Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri, demanding the cancellation of land allocated for a Haj House in Dwarka.

A Delhi BJP statement said the delegation handed over a memorandum to the minister during the meeting.

There was no immediate reaction from the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government.

Gupta said it is rather ironical that while there is a shortage of land for schools, colleges and hospitals in the city, the Delhi government has decided to allocate land in Dwarka sector 22 to a particular community “much against the wishes of locals”.

Earlier, The Delhi BJP had organised a protest against the allotment of land.

"The fact is, there are hardly any people from the minority community living in the area where the land has been allocated for the Haj House," Gupta said Thursday, demanding the allotment be scrapped.

There are several land plots with the Wakf board in the city where the Haj house can come up and there is no need for acquiring villagers' land for this purpose, he claimed.

The delegation also included Delhi BJP general secretary Dinesh Pratap Singh, vice presidents Rajan Tiwari and Jaiveer Rana, besides representatives of khap panchayat.

