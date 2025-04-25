New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): An FIR has been filed against unidentified persons who had given death threats to a Dwarka court judge in the national capital while he was on a walk, Delhi police said on Friday.

According to Delhi police, two unidentified men stopped their car before the judge to threaten him in Dwarka's Kakrola village on April 1. The police registered an FIR and are investigating the matter further.

Meanwhile, in another disturbing incident, a convict and his lawyer allegedly issued death threats to a woman judge at the Dwarka court on April 2, after being convicted in a cheque bounce case.

The convict, who was found guilty and sentenced to 22 months of imprisonment and fined Rs. 6,65,000, reportedly erupted in anger and threatened the judge.

"Tu hai kya cheez... ki tu bahar mil dekhte hai kaise zinda ghar jaati hai," the convict, identified as a 63-year-old retired government teacher, allegedly told the woman judge.

On April 5, the judge referred the matter to Principal District and Sessions Judge Dwarka for the referral to the High Court for taking up appropriate proceedings in terms of the order dated April 2.

On the day of the incident, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Shivangi Mangla pronounced the judgement, convicted the accused, and listed the matter for arguments on sentence.

The court noted that after hearing the judgment not in favour of the accused, he erupted with anger at the Judge in open court regarding how the judgment of conviction could be passed.

"The accused started harassing the judge in open court in unofficial Hindi with commentary against the mother of the judge," the judge noted in the order. (ANI)

