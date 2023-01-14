Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses the Annual Crime Conference in Pune with the police on Saturday and called for an increased conviction rate against crime in the state, read the official press note.

Many senior officials of the Pune police including Director General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth, ACS (Home), Mumbai Commissioners of Police (CP) and IPS officers were present at the conference.

In the conference, Fadnavis reviewed the current rate of crime in the state and discussed strategies to be adopted expedite conviction and maintain law and order.

During the conference, officials analysed various crime trends and offences against the body, property, crime against women, cyber crimes, economic offences, and drug abuse.

Dy CM Fadnavis stressed on adoption of new technologies and methodologies for investigation and speedy detection.

Officials specifically discussed controlling the menace of drug abuse and adopting practices to reduce the incidents of communal tension, said an official statement.

Earlier on Saturday, six people were arrested for putting up posters to celebrate Chhota Rajan's birthday in the Malad area of Mumbai.

The poster shed light on a Kabaddi programme being organised to celebrate the underworld don's birthday on January 14 and 15. (ANI)

