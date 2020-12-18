Palakkad (Kerala) [India], December 18 (ANI): Members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Friday staged a protest march till the Palakkad municipality office against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans earlier in the day.

Activists of the DYFI, the youth wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), held banners that read: 'This is not an RSS Karyalaya. This is Kerala, not Gujarat'.

A few workers were also seen at the top of the municipality building raising the Indian flag.

Earlier in the day, the Kerala Police registered a case against BJP workers for putting up a 'Jai Shri Ram' banner at the Palakkad municipality office building in celebration of the recent local body election victory in which the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance finished second with 34 seats, only to be beaten by CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed based on the complaint of the Municipality Secretary.

BJP workers also unfurled another banner with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)