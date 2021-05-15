Ukhrul (Manipur) [India], May 15 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Ukhrul on Friday evening, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 10:12 pm.

The epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 101 kilometers.

On May 8, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Imphal, as per NCS. The quake had occurred at 10:24:18 IST. (ANI)

