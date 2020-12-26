Diglipur (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], December 26 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale jolted the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The earthquake occurred 320 kilometers north of Diglipur at 7:49 pm at a depth of 50 kilometers.

No casualties have been reported so far.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

