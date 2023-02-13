Yuksom (Sikkim) [India], February 13 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the Yuksom town of Sikkim on Monday early morning, National Center for Seismology informed.

The earthquake took place at around 4.15 am at a depth of 10 kilometres from 70 km north-west of Yuksom.

Also Read | Amit Shah Should Disclose What is Wrong with Kerala, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 13-02-2023, 04:15:04 IST, Lat: 27.81 & Long: 87.71, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 70 km NW of Yuksom, Sikkim, India," the NCS informed in a tweet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Ramgarh Assembly By-Election 2023: From Date of Polling to Result and List of Candidates, Know Everything About Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha Bypoll.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)