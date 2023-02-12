An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit Nagaon in Assam on Sunday at around 4:18 pm. According to the reports, parts of Bangladesh, India, and Bhutan felt the quake. More details are awaited. Earthquake To Strike India Very Soon? Dutch Researcher Frank Hoogerbeets, Who Predicted Earthquake in Turkey and Syria, Had Made Similar Predictions About India, Pakistan and Afghanistan (Watch Video).

Earthquake in Assam:

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale occurred at 1618 hours in Nagaon, Assam today: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2023

