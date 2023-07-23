Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], July 23 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh on Sunday evening, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6.34 pm at a depth of 5 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 23-07-2023, 18:34:39 IST, Lat: 30.58 & Long: 80.18, Depth: 5 Km, Region: Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India," the NCS tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the National Centre for Seismology reported that an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on Sunday morning.

The earthquake occurred at 6.56 am. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 22-07-2023, 06:56:08 IST, Lat: 27.44 & Long: 92.51, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India," the NCS tweeted. (ANI)

