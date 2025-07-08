Uttarkashi, July 8: An earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale struck Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The earthquake struck Uttarkashi at 1:07 PM at a depth of 5 km, with the epicentre at a latitude of 31.22 N and a longitude of 78.22 E.

Sharing an X post, NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 3.2, On: 08/07/2025 13:07:05 IST, Lat: 31.22 N, Long: 78.22 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand." Further details are awaited. Uttarakhand Earthquake: Mild Quake of 3.3 Magnitude on Richter Scale Rocks Pithoragarh.

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale struck Karbi Anglong district in Assam on Tuesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. Earthquake in Assam: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 on Richter Scale Jolts Karbi Anglong District, No Casualties Reported.

According to the NCS, the tremor occurred at 9:22 am IST, at a depth of 25 km, with its epicentre located at 26.51°N latitude and 93.15°E longitude. In a post on X, the NCS wrote: "EQ of M: 4.1, On: 08/07/2025 09:22:19 IST, Lat: 26.51 N, Long: 93.15 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam".

