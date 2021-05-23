Satara (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Maharashtra's Satara on Sunday morning, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 9:16 am.

The NCS in a tweet said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, occurred on May 23, 09:16:53 IST, Latitude: 17.36 and Longitude: 73.84, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Satara, Maharashtra, India."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

