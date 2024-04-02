New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti.

The earthquake occurred on Monday at 22:37:01 IST. Its depth was measured at 5 Km.

The latitude and longitude of the earthquake have been measured at 32.73 and 76.61, respectively.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 01-04-2024, 22:37:01 IST, Lat: 32.73 & Long: 76.61, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Lahaul and Spiti, Himachal Pradesh, India," the National Center for Seismology (NCS) posted on social media platform X.

However, no reports of collateral damage have been reported yet. (ANI)

