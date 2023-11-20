Hingoli (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Maharashtra's Hingoli on Monday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 5.09 am today at a depth of 5 km. Earthquake in Maharashtra: Two Quake Tremors of 3.5 and 3.3 on Richter Scale Hit Palghar, No Casualty Reported.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 20-11-2023, 05:09:29 IST, Lat: 19.41 and Long: 77.34, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra," the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on social media platform X.

Further details are awaited.

