Palghar district in Maharashtra experienced mild tremors measuring 3.3 and 3.5 magnitudes on Saturday. The initial tremor, measuring 3.3 magnitude, occurred at 5:15 pm, followed by a second tremor measuring 3.5 magnitude less than 15 minutes later at 5:28 pm, National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. Earthquake in Assam: Quake of Magnitude 3.7 on Richter Scale Jolts Kamrup.

Earthquake in Maharashtra:

Two earthquakes tremors with magnitudes of 3.5 and 3.3 on the Richter Scale hit Palghar in Maharashtra at 5:15 pm and 5:28 pm respectively: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/sD4aafbZtO — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)