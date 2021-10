Gulbarga, October 12: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Karnataka's Gulbarga at around 8 am on Tuesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Occurred on October 12, 08:06:27 IST, Lat: 17.36 & Long: 77.30, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Gulbarga, Karnataka," NCS tweeted. Earthquake in Karnataka: Quake of Magnitude 3.4 on Richter Scale Hits Gulbarga.

Earlier on Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale had struck Karnataka's Gulbarga at around 6 am.

