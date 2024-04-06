Kishtwar, April 6: An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 06-04-2024, 14:53:21 IST, Lat: 33.33 & Long: 76.73, Depth: 5 Km Region: Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir," the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on X. Earthquake in US: 4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Eastern Parts of United States With Epicentre in Lebanon, New Jersey; No Reports of Damage

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 2:53 pm at a depth of 5 km. Earlier on Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night, NCS said. Earthquake in Taiwan: Nine Dead, Over 1,000 Injured in 7.4 Magnitude Quake; Rescue Operations Underway

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 11.01 pm at a depth of 10 km. In a post on X, NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.2, Occurred on 05-04-2024, 23:01:30 IST, Lat: 33.34 & Long: 76.62, Depth: 10 km, Location: Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, India."

