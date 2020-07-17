Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 17 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale occurred at 88 km east of Katra of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, according to National Centre for Seismology.

As per NCS, the tremors were felt at 4:55 am today.

Earlier, on July 8, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred near Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

