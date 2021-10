Diglipur (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], October 27 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit the Diglipur area of Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Wednesday morning.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 80 kilometres and 90 kilometres South-South-East of Diglipur.

Also Read | Petrol Would Cost Rs 10 Per Litre in Future, Says Goa BJP Leader Damu Naik.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 27-10-2021, 04:56:37 IST, Lat: 12.54 and Long: 93.36, Depth: 80 Km, Location: 90 km SSE of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar Island, India," tweeted NCS.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Oppo A56 5G Smartphone With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)