Kargil (Ladakh) [India], April 24 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Ladakh's Kargil on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 30 kilometres and occurred at around 14:53 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 24-04-2022, 14:53:49 IST, Lat: 36.02 and Long: 77.33, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 195km NNE of Kargil, Laddakh, India," NCS said in a tweet.

