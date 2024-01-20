Andaman and Nicobar, January 20: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale was recorded at the Andaman and Nicobar islands, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said on Monday. The tremors were felt at 7:06:19 Indian Standard Time (IST). The epicentre of the quake was registered at latitude 9.97 and longitude 93.54 at a depth of 11 km, according to NCS.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 20-01-2024, 07:06:19 IST, Lat: 9.97 & Long: 93.54, Depth: 11 Km ,Location: Andaman and Nicobar island," the NCS said in a post on 'X'. Earthquake in Andaman Islands: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 on Richter Scale Hits Union Territory.

Earlier on January 10, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted the Andaman Islands. According to NCS, the tremors were felt at around 7.53 am. The epicentre of the quake was found to be at latitude 12.66 and longitude 93.02 at a depth of 10 km, as per the NCS data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)