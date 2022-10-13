Exercise 'Prasthan' conducted under the aegis of eastern naval command (Photo: PIB)

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): An offshore security exercise, 'Prasthan' was conducted in the Krishna Godavari Basin Offshore Development Area (ODA) under the aegis of Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the security exercise 'Prasthan' was conducted on October 11 and 12.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: 60-Year-Old Woman Stripped and Tied to Tree After Being Branded ‘Witch’ in Sahibganj.

The exercise which is conducted every six months is an important element of ensuring offshore security and aims to integrate the efforts of all maritime stakeholders involved in offshore defence.

"Led by the Navy, the exercise saw participation from the various oil operators, like ONGC, RIL, Vedanta, and other stakeholders in the domain of maritime security including AP Marine Police, AP fisheries department and the Coast Guard," the ministry said.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Parents Sell Their Daughter at a Fair in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested.

The two-day exercise resulted in refining standard operating procedures (SOPs) and response actions to several contingencies in the Offshore Defence Area off Kakinada

The exercise was conducted onboard Drill rigs Platinum Explorer and DDKG- of ONGC and RIL located about 40 nm south of Kakinada.

Contingencies such as terrorist intrusion, bomb explosion, casualty evacuation, search and rescue, man overboard, major fire, oil spill and mass evacuation were exercised.

The exercise provided all stakeholders with a realistic opportunity to assess their readiness to respond and combat contingencies in the Eastern ODA, as also to operate together in a coordinated and synergised manner.

The exercise met all its intended objectives. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)