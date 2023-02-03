New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) As the Election Commission gears up for nine assembly elections this year and the Lok Sabha polls early next year, it aims to push voter percentage through innovative communication strategies.

In one of the initiatives, the poll panel, in collaboration with Subhash Ghai Foundation, produced a song "Main Bharat Hoon, Hum Bharat ke Matdata Hain" featuring celebrities from different walks of life who appeal to voters to cast their vote and fulfil their constitutional duty.

The Commission said on Friday that the song is already beginning to gain traction on social media through celebrities and influencers.

"Within a week since its launch, the Hindi and multilingual format of the song has already got over 3.5 lakh views and 5.6 lakh impressions on four major social media platforms -- Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube," it said.

The song is one such initiative of the Election Commission's (EC) Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, which is the flagship voter education programme focused on inclusion strategies and action plans for enhancing participation from all categories of voters.

