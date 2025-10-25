New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Election Commission of India has issued directions to the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) to ensure that every polling station is equipped with Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) and voter assistance during the Bihar polls and bye-elections for eight assembly constituencies across seven states and Union Territories.

AMF include drinking water, waiting sheds, toilets with water facilities, and adequatelighting, a ramp of proper gradient for PwD electors, and a standard voting compartment, and adequate signage, a release said

To strengthen voter awareness, ECI directed to display four uniform and standardised Voter Facilitation Posters (VFP) at all polling stations containing the Polling Station Details, List of Candidates, Do's and Don'ts, list of Approved Identification Documents and the voting process.

"Voter Assistance Booths (VABs) shall be set up for every polling station location with a team of Booth Level Officers (BLOs)/officials to assist electors in locating their polling booth number and serial number in the electoral roll of the concerned booth. VABs will have prominent signage and will be easily visible to the voters approach the polling premises," the press note from ECI stated.

Additionally, a mobile phone deposit facility for voters will be provided outside the entrance of the polling stations. Voters shall have to hand over their phone (switched off) before entering the station to a designated volunteer and collect the same, after casting the vote.

The Commission reiterated that provisioning of AMF and related accessibility measures is mandatory and shall be monitored for strict compliance across all polling stations. All field functionaries have been directed to complete necessary works well before the poll dates to ensure a seamless and dignified voting experience for all electors.

Bihar will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

By-elections for eight assembly constituencies across seven states and Union Territories will take place on November 11. These by-elections are being held to fill vacancies caused by various reasons such as resignations, deaths, or disqualifications.

The by-elections will take place in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Nagrota districts, Rajasthan's Anta district, Jharkhand's Ghatshila district, Telangana's Jubilee Hills district, Punjab's Tarn Taran district, Mizoram's Dampa district, and Odisha's Nuapada district. (ANI)

