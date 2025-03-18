New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar along with ECs Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi met his Bhutan counterpart Ugyen Chewang in the national capital on Tuesday.

The interaction was held under the auspices of a two-week residential capacity development programme on election administration for 40 senior and mid-level officers from Bhutan in India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), New Delhi.

The programme is being conducted by IIIDEM from 10th to the 21st of March.

The interactive, case-study based training programme covers key aspects of election management, including democracy fundamentals, voter registration, strategic and operational planning, party finance, and campaign expenditure. Topics for training included poll day arrangements, voter education, IT applications, gender inclusivity, result transmission, electoral integrity among others.

A leadership development module is also part of the programme. Sessions are led by CEOs, senior Election Commission experts, National Level Master Trainers (NLMTs) and independent experts amongst others.

Such international training programs are a regular part of IIIDEM under the Election Commission of India. (ANI)

