New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday alleged that the economic policies implemented in 2014 have hindered the country's progress.

Her remarks came as the Central government tabled Economic Survey 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix in the Upper House on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament today.

Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi said, "We are already observing that the economic policies of 2014 have hindered the country's progress. This Economic Survey will give clarity of the problems like unemployment, rising inflation to the people."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2021-22 and the Statistical Appendix in Rajya Sabha today a few minutes after the House assembled at 2.30 pm. Earlier in the day, Economic Survey 2021-22 was tabled by Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha.

Slamming the Centre over the Pegasus issue, Chaturvedi further alleged that a New York Times report has made it clear that the Centre had spent 2 million USD for purchasing Pegasus software.

"This purchase took place to spy on our own countrymen including the Election Commission Officer, and many more people. However, the ministers on the floor said that no such purchase was done. I don't understand how can they lie on the floor with so much confidence," Chaturvedi added.

Speaking about the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, she said that the ruling party of the country is only talking about Hindu-Muslim instead of bringing the issues of development, women's safety at the front.

"They (BJP) are only talking about Hindu-Muslim and trying to create a divide among people. They are not talking about the development, women's safety. They are not concerned about the development of Uttar Pradesh," she said.

Speaking on the rejection of nominations of Shiv Sena candidates for UP polls, she said, "We are filing the nominations after following the protocols of Election Commission of India but still our nominations are getting rejected. It's clear that BJP is scared that if Shiv Sena comes to UP, they will lose."

Meanwhile, polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

