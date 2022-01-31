Bengaluru, January 31: A 25-year-old youth from Austin town got the shock of his life when he found a private video of him and his girlfriend on various pornographic websites, police said.

According to the state's Cyber, Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN), the complainant who is a BPO employee and his girlfriend had stayed at a city-based hotel few weeks ago. As per a report in Times of India, during their stay at the hotel, their private moments were captured on camera by some unidentified miscreants, who also uploaded the video on porn sites. Bihar: Youth Arrested For Raping Girl For 4 Years in Patna

The incident came to light on January 21 when the victim came across his private video on several porn websites. In the video, the faces of the complainant and his girlfriend were blurred. However, he identified himself by some physical attributes including the birthmark on his chest.

On January 24, he contacted police and lodged an FIR.

However, the police suspect that the video found on the porn site can't be shot secretly as it covers the act from different angles. They have registered a case against unidentified criminals and are investigating further.

In another news from Rajasthan, a man raped a minor, aged sixteen, on the pretext of making her a youtube star. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Arrested For Raping Minor Girl on Pretext of Making Her YouTube Star in Jodhpur

The 16-year-old girl who has been making comedy videos on YouTube for 3-4 years, had come in contact with the accused, identified as Nizamuddin alias Raj Khan, a resident of Babra (Pali) Hall in Jodhpur a month ago. He lured the minor to become a top YouTube star and earn good money. Following the same, he took the girl to Jodhpur to a flat on January 8 on the pretext of making a video and raped her.

