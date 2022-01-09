Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 9 (ANI): Following the Election Commission's (EC) announcement of the schedule for the upcoming Assembly polls in five states, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said that EC's restrictions on political rallies and roadshows should have been in force till the end of the elections in view of COVID-19.

Speaking to media persons, Ray said, "Today the Election Commission announced polling dates in five states. Several restrictions were also implemented. We welcome EC's decision not to allow rallies. But these restrictions will be in place till January 15. In Trinamool Congress' point of view, these restrictions should have been implemented till the end of the elections i.e. March 7."

"Whatever improvements in the COVID situation will be achieved till January 15 will go in vain due to the political rallies leading to more infections. The poll schedules should not be made to benefit a particular party," stated the TMC MP.

Ray said that the TMC will bring a new dawn in Goa by uprooting the BJP government.

"The BJP government in Goa did nothing for the people. They are only involved in corruption. TMC will bring new dawn by removing this corrupt BJP government from there," he added.

Election Commission on Saturday announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

Uttar Pradesh to go to poll in 7 phases from February 10 to March 7, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa to vote on February 14 and Manipur to vote on February 27 and March 3.

The poll panel said the counting of votes will begin from March 10.

In the wake of the COVID-19 surge, the Commission directed that no physical political rallies and roadshows will be allowed till January 15, however, further rallies and election campaign meetings will be allowed only in earmarked places and with prior permissions of district administration.

Out of these 5 poll-bound states, the BJP is in power in 4 states including Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. The Congress is in power in Punjab. (ANI)

