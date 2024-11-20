New Delhi, November 20: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested one person in the alleged cash-for-vote case, officials said on Wednesday. The arrested person, identified as Nagani Akram Mohammad Shafi, was apprehended at Ahmedabad Airport by immigration authorities while he was trying to flee to Dubai. A Look Out Circular was issued against Shafi. The case was initially registered on November 7 by the Malegaon Chawani Police Station in Maharashtra's Nashik regarding unknown deposit of huge amounts of more than Rs 100 crores in 14 accounts, newly opened with Nashik Merchant Co-operative Bank (NAMCO Bank), Malegaon.

This FIR was registered based on the written complaint of Jayes Lotan Misal, stating that one Siraj Ahmed Mohammad Harun Memon and his accomplishes used his identity documents as well as the identity documents of his brother Ganesh Misal and some other persons to establish shell entities and further to open bank accounts in the name of such shell entities in Nashik Merchant Co-operative Bank, Malegaon, Nashik, officials privy to the development said. 'Cash for Votes' in Maharashtra: ED Arrests One Person Trying To Flee to Dubai in Alleged 'Cash for Vote' Case.

"These documents were collected by Siraj Ahmed in the guise of giving some financial benefit or job, to the complainant and other such persons. It was also alleged in the said complaint that Siraj Ahmed also acquired new SIM Cards in the name of such persons, which were linked with those bank accounts, for the purpose of taking control and operation of such accounts. These bank accounts were used to carry out huge financial transactions including circular transactions running into hundreds of cores and also to make term deposits from that money," said the officials. Vinod Tawde Named in Cash-for-Vote FIR, Bitcoin Scam Charges Against Supriya Sule Emerge Hours Before Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

As per information received from the Police, the officials in the ED said, Siraj Ahmed was also receiving instruction from Nagani Akram Mohammad Shafi. "Shafi was one of the persons, on whose instructions, Siraj Ahmed opened the above 14 accounts, maintained with NAMCO Bank. These accounts were also operated by Siraj Ahmed, on the instructions of Nagani Akram, and the amount of Rs 14 crore was also sent by Siraj Ahmed, through Hawala Channels, on his instructions only. Accordingly, based on further details collected by ED, Look Out Circular was issued against Nagani Akram Mohammad Shafi," the officials said.

