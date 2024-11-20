The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today, November 20, arrested one person in the alleged "cash for vote" case. It is learned that the arrested accused was trying to flee to Dubai. The development comes a day after the police on Tuesday, November 19, registered a case against BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde and party candidate Rajan Naik in connection with the alleged distribution of cash to voters at a hotel in Palghar's Virar. On Tuesday, BVA leader Hitendra Thakur accused Tawde of distributing INR 5 crore at a hotel in Virar, 60 KM from Mumbai, to woo voters, a claim which the BJP leader denied, saying he was only providing guidance to party workers on poll procedures. ‘Cash for Votes’ Row: Police Raid Palghar Hotel After BJP Leader Vinod Tawde Allegedly Caught With INR 5 Crore on Eve of Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Seize Cash and Diaries; 3 FIRs Filed (Watch Video).

ED Arrest One in 'Cash for Vote' Case

Maharashtra | Enforcement Directorate arrests one person in the alleged 'cash for vote' case. He was trying to flee to Dubai. — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

