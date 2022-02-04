New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Bhupinder Singh Honey, nephew of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sand mining in the border state, officials said on Friday.

They said Honey was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) late at night.

Also Read | '127 Tigers Died in 2021', Reveals MoS for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

Honey is the son of Channi's sister-in-law. On January 18, the agency had raided his premises and claimed to have seized about Rs 8 crore cash.

Punjab will go to polls on February 20.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Got Real Pulse of India, Says Indian Union Muslim League Member ET Mohammad Basheer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)