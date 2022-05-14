Kolkata, May 14 (PTI) Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested six persons, five of them foreign nationals who were found to be using fake identities of Indian citizens, an ED source said.

The six were arrested in an offence which had cross-border implications, the source said but did not elaborate.

The arrests were made after searches at more than ten premises which continued over two days, he said.

ED probes the money trail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). PTI dc

