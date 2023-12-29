New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested two close associates of the Chairman of Pincon Group, Manoranjan Roy and sent both of them to judicial custody in connection with the misappropriation of huge public deposits.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Hari Singh and Binay Singh.

Also Read | Delhi: Policeman Thrashed by Four Men for Asking To See Licence and Registration of Bike in South Extension.

Taking to the social media handle on X, the ED posted, "ED has been investigating a case under the PMLA, 2002 against Pincon Group of companies and their associates. ED was given custody of Hari Singh and Binay Singh, who are close associates of Manoranjan Roy (mastermind of Pincon Group)."

"The PMLA Court had given custody of Hari Singh and Binay Singh to ED from December 14 to 28. After custodial interrogation of them, both of them were arrested and sent to Judicial Custody," added the post.

Also Read | Rajasthan Cabinet Expansion on December 30; Governor Kalraj Mishra To Administer Oath to New Ministers.

Earlier in August, a PMLA court granted ED custody of the Chairman of Pincon Group, Manoranjan Roy, till September 4 in connection with the misappropriation of huge public deposits.

Taking to social media platform, X, the central agency said, "ED has arrested Manoranjan Roy, Chairman of Pincon Group on July 18, 2023, in connection with misappropriation of huge pubic deposits collected by various companies under Pincon Group. Hon'ble PMLA Court has given custody of the Manoranjan Roy to ED up to September 4, 2023." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)