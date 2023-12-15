New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 69,045.89 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), the central government informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh shared the input in a written reply to a query of a member who asked about the total recovery of assets from economic offenders and fugitives during the last four years.

Singh said the amount of Rs 69,045.89 crore was attached between April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2023.

The Minister also said the Enforcement Directorate attached an amount of Rs 1,16,792 crore between January 1, 2014, and October 31, 2023, and confiscated assets amounting to Rs 16,637.21 crore under the PMLA.

Further, Singh said that assets amounting to Rs 16,740.15 crore have been attached under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 and assets amounting to Rs 15,038.35 crore have been confiscated thereunder.

As per the Minister, the Enforcement Directorate has managed to extradite four persons to India from January 1, 2019, to date, and extradition orders in respect of three more persons have been passed by the competent courts. (ANI)

