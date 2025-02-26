New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached 22 immovable and eight movable properties worth Rs. 7.98 crore in a money laundering case related to the illegal export of psychotropic substances, the agency said on Wednesday.

ED's Hyderabad Zonal Office attached these properties under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in the case in which the agency initiated an investigation against JR Infinity Private Limited, Aashish Jain, and his family members on the basis of an Information Report dated May 4, 2022, recorded by Narcotics Control Bureau, Hyderabad Sub Zonal Unit.

NCB had registered the case against Aashish Jain wherein it was alleged that he was running an illegal internet pharmacy business from the premises of J R Infinity Private Limited and was illegally exporting psychotropic substances in tablet form like Alprazolam, Zolpidem, Lorazepam, Clonazepam, Hydrocodone, Oxycodone in the guise of providing telemarketing call centre services and 'search engine optimization services.

Search operations conducted by the NCB at the premises of the accused led to the seizure of Indian and foreign currency amounting to Rs 3.72 crore approximately as well as incriminating evidence regarding illegal export of psychotropic substances.

The attached immovable properties are in the form of land parcels in the name of Aashish Jain and his family members located in Indore, Madhya Pradesh and valued at Rs 6.52 crore. The movable properties are in the form of bank balance and fixed deposits valued at Rs 1.46 crore in the name of Ashish Jain and his family members, said the ED in a statement.

ED investigation revealed that Aashish Jain incorporated JR Infinity Pvt Ltd for illegally exporting psychotropic substances such as Alprazolam, Tramadol, Diazepam etc. to overseas customers in violation of the provisions of the NDPS Act,1985 and thereby acquired proceeds of crime.

"Investigation also revealed that even prior to incorporation of JR Infinity Private Ltd, Aashish Jain and his family members received foreign inward remittance of more than Rs 4.50 crore in their personal bank accounts, without any genuine business and against illegal sale of drugs abroad," the federal agency said.

The total Proceeds of Crime (POC) identified in the case during PMLA investigation is Rs 12.76 crore, said the ED.

ED investigation revealed that the POC were utilized for the creation of Fixed Deposits and the purchase of several immovable properties in the name of Aashish Jain and his family members. (ANI)

