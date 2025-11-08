New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), headquarters office, has further attached eight immovable properties valued at Rs 67.03 Crore, beneficially owned and controlled by the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI). The properties were held in the name of various trusts and that of its political front, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

According to an official release, ED initiated an investigation against the Popular Front of India (PFI) and others under PMLA, 2002, on the basis of an FIR registered by NIA, along with various FIRs registered by other Law Enforcement Agencies against Popular Front of India (PFI) and others.

As per the release, investigation revealed that the office bearers, members and cadres of Popular Front of India (PFI), were conspiring and raising/collecting funds from within India and abroad through banking channels, Hawala, donations etc. for committing and financing terrorist acts across India.

"Further, investigation has revealed that SDPI is a political front of PFI, and PFI used to control, fund and supervise the activities of SDPI. SDPI was majorly dependent on PFI for its day-to-day functions, policy making, selecting candidates for election, public programs, cadre mobilisation and other related activities," the release noted.

According to the release, the investigation has also revealed that the expenses made by PFI for and on behalf of SDPI were maintained in the dairies secretly and not reflected in the bank accounts of PFI. Funds have been collected extensively by PFI and SDPI from foreign countries, mainly Gulf countries, and also locally in the garb of relief and social activities.

The proceeds were used for furtherance of a criminal conspiracy to carry out violent and terrorist activities in India to achieve the goal of forming an Islamic Nation of India, jeopardising our secular fabric and disrupting the Unity and Integrity of the nation. Investigation by ED has led to the quantification of Proceeds of Crime (POC) to the tune of Rs. 131 Crore, so far.

https://x.com/dir_ed/status/1987110504243077326

The release said, "So far, 28 leaders, members and cadres of PFI have been arrested by ED, and multiple Prosecution Complaints in this regard have been filed before Hon'ble Courts. The arrestees include the National President of SDPI, MK. Faizy, the Chairman, General Secretary, office bearers, and members of both the National and State Executive Councils (NEC & SEC) of the PFI, as well as Physical Education (PE) Coordinators and Trainers who were providing weapons training to the PFI members and cadres."

As per the release, "During the course of investigation, ED identified multiple properties beneficially owned and controlled by PFI. Investigation has revealed that PFI ideologues were ex-Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) members. SIMI was the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami. The history of origin of PFI can be traced back to the ban of Jamaat-e-Islami after the demolition of Babri Masjid. At that time, properties of Jamaat-e-Islami were attached and sealed under UA(P)A. Taking inspiration from these developments, senior PFI members who were part of the National Development Front (NDF) at that time deliberately formed various trusts all across Kerala and registered various properties owned and controlled by PFI under them."

Earlier, searches conducted by the ED led to the seizure of multiple records maintained by the PFI.

These records contained detailed information about properties under scrutiny, systematically documented and stored at various locations, indicating organised control.

The investigation revealed that the properties were registered in the names of different trusts and individuals associated with the PFI. The income and expenditure related to these assets were found to be meticulously audited and recorded at regular intervals, reflecting deliberate and structured financial management.

Furthermore, crucial details such as survey numbers, village, taluk, district, names of sale deed executants, sale deed values, and current market valuations were carefully maintained, demonstrating a comprehensive and intentional approach to property management.

According to the release, seized records also revealed that PFI conducted multiple PE (Physical Education) training programmes and built sheds on various properties. Examples are Valluvanad House Pattambi and Malabar House (Haritam Foundation), which have been currently attached by ED.

PFI was conducting extensive Physical Education (PE) classes on properties registered under dummy owners' names to impart offensive and defensive manoeuvres using various arms through Primary and Secondary PE classes. The PE classes were aimed at preparing cadres and members for fulfilling their Jihadist agenda and using them for committing various unlawful activities.

ED has, through order dated 06.11.2025, attached properties in the name of following entities valued at Rs. 67.03 Crore which include, Green Valley Foundation; Alappuzha Social Cultural & Education Trust; Pandalam Educational and Cultural Trust, Pathanamthitta; Islamic Centre Trust, Wayanad; Haritham Foundation, Poovanchina, Malappuram; Periyar Valley Charitable Trust, Aluva; Vallavunad Trust, Palakkad; and land belonging to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Trivandrum.

Earlier, ED has provisionally attached the movable and immovable properties valued at Rs. 61.98 Crore through 09 Provisional Attachment Orders (PAOs) in this case, and the same have been confirmed by Ld. Adjudicating Authority (PMLA). The total attachments in this case, including the present attachment of Rs. 67.03 Crore, amount to Rs. 129 Crore.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

