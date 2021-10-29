New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached land worth Rs 74 crore in Dehradun in a money laundering against former Uttar Pradesh BSP MLC Mohammed Iqbal and his family, officials said on Friday.

The Lucknow zonal office of the central probe agency has issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for attaching the immovable asset.

ED Joint Director (Lucknow) Rajeshwar Singh confirmed the development.

The ED had filed a money-laundering case against Iqbal, a former MLC from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and others after taking cognisance of a criminal complaint filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and cases registered by the CBI in connection with illegal sand-mining and sale of sugar mills.

The Supreme Court had in 2016 directed the CBI to conduct a probe against Iqbal after a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed before it, alleging that the former legislator was indulging in corruption and money laundering.

The sugar mills were sold to Iqbal and his family members at a "throwaway" price of only Rs 60.28 crore through disinvestment/sale process in year 2010-11, the agency had earlier said.

The BSP was then in power in Uttar Pradesh and the government was headed by party supremo Mayawati.

The agency had said that an audit carried out by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) into the sale of these mills had "highlighted the administrative and financial discrepancies and irregularities in disinvestment".

Describing the alleged modus operandi of money laundering, the agency said "huge unaccounted cash deposits were made into the bank accounts of Mohd Iqbal and his family members".

"The same were immediately transferred to account of Glocal India Industries during 2014-15 and subsequently the funds accumulated in the bank accounts of Glocal India Industries were immediately transferred and further used to purchase the shares of BSS Associates by Glocal India Industries."

It alleged Iqbal and others "not only indulged in commission of scheduled offences of fraud under the Companies Act but they also staged such transactions to maintain a carefully designed façade to beneficially own the asset in the form of land at Dehradun."

"Apart from cash deposits, entries from shell companies, were also used for infusion of tainted money used to purchase the shares of BSS Associates by Glocal India Industries," it said.

The ED had earlier attached 7 sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh worth Rs 1,097 crore in this case.

The agency later took possession of these mills.

