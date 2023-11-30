Srinagar, Nov 30 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday searched six places related to the Jammu and Kashmir Bank in connection with a Rs 250 crore money laundering case, officials said.

The searches included the premises of the former bank chairperson, they said. The fraud was in the name of a fictitious housing society, the River Jhelum Cooperative Housing Building Society, the officials added.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: BPO Staffer Stores 13,000 Obscene Photos of Women, Morphs Them With Faces of His Female Colleagues; Arrested.

The raids were conducted by the ED's office in Srinagar under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). PTI NES TAS SKL

Also Read | Exit Poll 2023 Results Date, Time, Live Streaming: Know When and Where To Watch Result Predictions for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram Assembly Elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)