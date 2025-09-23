Port Louis [Mauritius], September 23 (ANI): In a bid to bolster international cooperation against financial crimes, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a team of four senior officers to Mauritius aimed at providing specialised training to officers of the Financial Crime Commission (FCC) of the island country.

The five-day programme, running from September 22 to 26, 2025, marks a new chapter in the ED-FCC partnership.

ED said the training programme is being conducted under the framework of the ED-FCC Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed earlier this year in March 2025, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in combating financial crimes.

The training programme is tailored to address challenges flagged in Mauritius' second National Risk Assessment conducted in 2025, which highlighted rising anti-money laundering (AML) threats. It also addresses the capacity building needs of FCC's newly inducted investigators and asset recovery practitioners.

"The sessions include practical workshops on various key aspects related to money laundering investigations, financial intelligence, asset recovery, and international cooperation on topics including cyber-crime. It is designed to promote active interaction, experience exchange, and the development of best practices in financial crime investigations," ED said in the statement.

The training was inaugurated on Monday at the FCC Auditorium in Reduit Triangle, Moka, Port Louis, Mauritius. in the presence of Dhaneshwar Damry, Junior Minister of Finance and Chairperson of the FCC Parliamentary Committee, and Titrudeo Dawoodarry, Acting Director-General of the FCC.

Leading the Indian delegation, Special Director of Enforcement (Head Office), emphasized the close ties between India and Mauritius, recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement: "India and Mauritius are not just partners but a family."

He highlighted that the programme aims to deepen institutional cooperation, enhance technical capabilities, and support the shared objective of tackling transnational financial crimes.

This initiative reflects ED's continued efforts to foster international partnerships in line with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards and global conventions. It marks a significant step forward in ED-FCC collaboration, laying the groundwork for future joint investigations, technical support, and improved intelligence sharing. (ANI)

