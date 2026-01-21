Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): The Narela Industrial Area Police have successfully solved a robbery case with the arrest of seven accused persons in a multi-state operation, officials said on Tuesday.

Police said a portion of the robbed cash, an illegal country-made pistol, one live cartridge and a mobile phone used in the crime have been recovered from the possession of the accused.

According to police, the incident took place on January 11, 2026, at around 7:35 pm, when the complainant, Kuldeep, was travelling on his motorcycle across the Narela-Bawana Flyover carrying Rs 4.50 lakh in cash. His motorcycle was intercepted by four individuals travelling in a white car.

The assailants allegedly assaulted the complainant, and one of them brandished a country-made pistol, threatening his life. The accused forcibly robbed him of the cash and fled the spot. A case was registered vide FIR No. 18/2026 under sections 309(4)/311/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station Narela Industrial Area.

During the course of investigation, on January 19, 2026, police apprehended Nikhil @ Nannu (25), Monu (22) and Anil (25). On sustained interrogation, Anshul @ Bittu was also arrested.

Based on their disclosures and technical surveillance, the police team extended the investigation to Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, where three more accomplices -- Rohit @ Aman (25), Sourabh (22) and Ajay (22) -- were apprehended.

Police identified the accused as Nikhil @ Nannu s/o Shyam Babu, resident of Sanjay Colony, Narela; Monu s/o Hargovind, resident of Gautam Colony, Narela; Anil s/o Ramkumar, resident of Gautam Colony, Narela; Anshul @ Bittu s/o Vijay Singh, resident of Ranjeet Nagar Colony, Aligarh; Rohit @ Aman s/o Anil, resident of Mahua Khera, Aligarh; Sourabh s/o Kishan Pal, resident of Baba Colony, Aligarh; and Ajay s/o Roop Singh, resident of Janki Nagar, Aligarh.

During recovery proceedings, police recovered Rs 31,000 from Monu, Rs 30,000 from Anshul, Rs 3,000 from Anil and Rs 2,500 from Nikhil. One country-made pistol and one live cartridge were recovered from Nikhil @ Nannu, while one mobile phone, stated to be relevant to the conspiracy, was recovered from Ajay.

The accused are currently in police custody. The recovered mobile phone is being analysed to establish the complete chain of conspiracy. Efforts are underway to recover the remaining robbed amount and to trace the source of the illegal firearm, police said.

Senior officials lauded the swift and professional action of the Narela Industrial Area Police staff for their alertness and dedication to duty, police added. (ANI)

