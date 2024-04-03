New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate has filed a prosecution complaint against Jagdish Kumar Arora, the then Chief Engineer of Delhi Jal Board and several others in an alleged money laundering case.

The prosecution complaint was filed before the Special Court on March 28.

Also Read | Karnataka: Two-Year-Old Toddler Falls Into Open Borewell While Playing in Vijayapura, Rescue Operation Underway.

In addition to Jagdish Kumar Arora, the complaint has been filed against Anil Kumar Agarwal (sub-contracto); DK Mittal (former employee of NBCC) and NKG Infrastructure Limited (contractor of DJB).

The complaint has been filed under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Also Read | Sanjay Singh Released From Tihar Jail: AAP Leader Meets Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita Kejriwal After Coming Out of Prison (Watch Video).

The PMLA Special Court took cognizance of the Prosecution Complaint on Wednesday.

"ED, Delhi has filed Prosecution Complaint before the Hon'ble Special Court on 28-03-2024 against Jagdish Kumar Arora, the then Chief Engineer, Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Tejinder Pal Singh [close associate of Jagdish Kumar Arora], Anil Kumar Agarwal [proprietor of M/s Integral Screw Industries, Sub-Contractor], DK Mittal [the then employee of NBCC] and M/s NKG Infrastructure Limited [Contractor of DJB] in the case of Delhi Jal Board [DJB] under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.," the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement on X.

"The Hon'ble PMLA Special Court has taken cognizance of the Prosecution Complaint on 03-04-2024," it added.

https://x.com/dir_ed/status/1775537163998056814?s=20

Earlier on Tuesday, the ED attached various immovable and movable properties having a total value of Rs 8.80 crore to former DJB Chief Engineer Jagdish Kumar Arora, his wife Alka Arora, among others.

The attached properties also belong to Anil Kumar Aggarwal, proprietor of Integral Screw Industries (sub-contractor) and NKG Infrastructure Limited (contractor of DJB).

ED had earlier conducted search operations on July 24, 2023, and November 17, 2023, which resulted in the seizure of incriminating documents and evidence.

The agency arrested Arora and Anil Kumar Aggarwal on January 31 of this year and both are in judicial custody to date. The prosecution complaint (PC) against Jagdish Kumar Arora, Anil Kumar Aggarwal, and their close associates was filed on March 28. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)