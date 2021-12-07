New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday carried out a search operation at the residential premise of a former Indian Forest Service officer Abhay Kant Pathak under Prevention of Money Laundering in connection with a disproportionate assets case lodged against him.

During the search, along with incriminating documents, a Tata Harrier car worth Rs 15 lakh has also been seized.

As per the Vigilance Department, Rs 9.40 crore cash deposit was made in the bank account of Pathak's son Akash Pathak, Rs 50 lakh cash was recovered from Abhay Kant Pathak's nephew, Rs 20 lakh from his driver along with gold worth around Rs 10 lakh.

Charter flight bills worth Rs 3 crore, Rs 90 lakh bills at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, two luxury flats in Pune, one farmhouse in Pune taken on rent, Mercedes, BMW and Tata Harrier cars in the name of Akash Pathak in Bhubaneswar were also seized.

In view of expanding the scope of the investigation, Odisha Vigilance has formed a 20 member Special Investigation Team (SIT) for further interrogations in this case.

In November last year, the Odisha Government suspended IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak from service after he along with his son Akash were arrested by Vigilance Department in disproportionate assets charges.(ANI)

