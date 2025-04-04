New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches at offices of Kerala-based businessman Gokulam Gopalan, one of the producers of the movie "L2: Empuraan", and some others as part of an alleged foreign exchange violation case, official sources said.

The searches are being undertaken in Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Kochi (Kerala) under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the sources said.

"L2: Empuraan", the second part of the "Lucifer" movie, a trilogy planned by the Prithviraj-Mohanlal team, has become a topic of hot debate over its critique of right-wing politics and the covert mention of the Gujarat riots.

Mohanlal recently expressed regret over the raging row and assured that the controversial portions would be removed from the movie.

