New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is carrying out searches at premises linked to Jharkhand Member of Legislative Assembly, Amba Prasad, in cases related to alleged land and transfer-posting scams.

Searches are on at Amba Prasad's Ranchi residence and among other locations. Searches are also being carried out in Hazaribagh, according to sources.

A complaint of money laundering was filed in 2023 against the Congress MLA at the Ranchi zonal office of the central enforcement agency, the sources added.

Based on the complaint, the Deputy Director-level officer of ED had sought information about all the FIRs registered against Amba Prasad from Jharkhand Police. In its letter, ED also asked the state police whether any case of predicative offence was registered against Amba Prasad or not. After the ED's correspondence, the police sent the list of cases registered against Barkagaon MLA Amba Prasad to the ED's zonal office. (ANI)

