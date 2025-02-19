New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate Wednesday said it has seized foreign currency worth Rs 2.12 crore from a Sri Lankan national who was allegedly smuggling it to Colombo from the Bengaluru airport.

The federal probe agency said in a statement that it was informed about the alleged smuggling instance by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) whose personnel detected the notes during security checks at the Kempegowda International Airport.

The currencies were seized from a Sri Lankan national named Vimalraj Thuraisingam. He was accompanied by another Sri Lankan named Thileepan Jayanthikumar and an Indian, Veera Kumar, according to the ED.

All three passengers were attempting to fly to Colombo by a Sri Lankan Airlines flight along with the said currency that included US Dollars, Euros and Rials, it said.

“The person (Thuraisingam) from whose bag the said currency was recovered could not explain the source and informed that he purchased them from Chennai by paying cash,” the ED said.

