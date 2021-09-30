New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The standing committee of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday gave a formal approval to a proposal by the civic body to hire a company to work on reducing the size of the mound at the Ghazipur landfill site in a time-bound manner, its mayor said.

The proposal was earlier given an anticipatory approval, and on Wednesday we had also floated tender via newspapers for it, East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said.

"The EDMC panel today gave its approval to it which is a big step in working towards reducing the quantum of landfill at Ghazipur in east Delhi," he said.

The proposal now awaits nod in EDMC House, a mere formality, as the standing committee is the main decision-making body of the corporation.

Ghazipur landfill site has 140 lakh tonne of garbage, and EDMC is looking for a company which will work end-to-end to reduce 50 lakh tonne from it in 27 months time, the mayor said.

Currently, 20 trommel machines have been deployed to process the waste and segregate solid waste and inert materials.

"At present, the soil generated after processing just lay dumped there, as the companies engaged are not obliged to remove it, and no one largely wants to take them, so it just decays there. This new company which will be hired will do the job end-to-end, including disposing of the soil," Aggarwal said.

The landfill site started in 1984, has been closed since September 2017 after an incident in which a part of the giant heap had caved in, leading to a road accident.

In July 2020, the then East Delhi mayor Nirmal Jain had said the height of the mound was 40 ft.

Aggarwal claimed that in the past several months, the height of the mound has marginally "come down".

