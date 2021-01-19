New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The Standing Committee of the cash-strapped East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday rejected the three new taxes, including a professional tax and a betterment tax, proposed in its annual budget to augment its revenue.

Additional Commissioner Alka R Sharma had presented the budget in December in which an education cess of five per cent of property tax had also been proposed.

The Standing Committee of the EDMC in a special meeting held on Monday rejected all hikes in taxes and levying of new taxes, the civic body said in a statement.

The EDMC always works for the welfare of people, it said.

The EDMC had earlier said a "professional tax at Rs 100 per month for those earning more than Rs 5 lakh a year; and Rs 200 per month for those earning more than Rs 10 lakh per month," had been proposed in the budget.

A betterment tax (for enhancement of property value due to public infrastructure development) at 15 per cent of property tax had also been proposed.

A total revenue of Rs 50 crore was expected from these new taxes, it had said.

