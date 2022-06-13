Rohtak, Jun 13 (PTI) Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said the Enforcement Directorate questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering probe is political vendetta by the BJP-led central government.

Speaking to reporters here, Hooda said the Congress stands firmly with Gandhi and has full faith in the judiciary.

Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper after the MP reached the agency's headquarters in Delhi accompanied by a battery of party leaders and supporters.

"The government's action against Rahul Gandhi is driven by political vendetta," said Hooda, who is the Leader of Opposition in Haryana.

"We have full faith in the judiciary and the entire Congress party stands firmly with Rahul Gandhi," he said.

The probe against Gandhi pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.

The National Herald is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

Asked about Congress leader Ajay Maken's loss in the Haryana Rajya Sabha polls, Hooda said the party is analysing the election results in detail.

"We are scrutinising (the results) to identify which Congress MLA's vote was cancelled. The counting agent of the Congress knows the ballot number of that MLA," he said.

The Congress had 31 MLAs and needed as many votes to win the Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana, but one of its legislators, Kuldeep Bishnoi, cross-voted and another's vote was cancelled.

Hooda also hit out at INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala for supporting the BJP-JJP backed Independent candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls.

"People are keeping a close eye on such MLAs," he said.

Targeting the Haryana government, Hooda said it does not have any achievement worth counting.

"The state has seen a stream of scams under this government. But this government has neither carried out a proper investigation, nor has it been able to take action against any big fish," he said.

