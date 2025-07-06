Jaipur, Jul 5 (PTI) Governor Haribhau Bagde on Saturday said the education should have been Indianised immediately after Independence and asserted that strengthening the country "intellectually and physically is the greatest need of the hour".

Speaking at the Pratibha Samman Samaroh of Vidya Bharati here, the governor claimed there were more Gurukuls in England than schools in India.

He said 16 languages were taught in Gurukuls and they would enable "all-round development".

Today, even three languages are being opposed, he said, referring to some states opposing the three-language formula of the National Education Policy.

"Increasing the intellectual capacity of children should be the main task of educationists," Bagde was quoted as saying in a statement.

He said India gave the number 'zero' to the world, and reiterated his claim that Shivkar Bapuji Talpade flew the first airplane in India in 1895 the Wright brothers got the credit of flying the first plane.

The governor said that the day the flag was changed after independence, the education policy of the country should have been changed. "Education should have been Indianised," he said.

